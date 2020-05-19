Covid-19: Karnataka reports single-day highest of 149 new cases

Karnataka rocked by Covid infection related to people’s inter-State travel history from Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The State reported 149 new cases and three deaths on Tuesday. This takes the State’s total tally to 1,395 and 41 deaths (includes non-covid) and 543 discharges.

“Of the 149 new cases, 111 cases are related to inter-State travel history. Mandya district recorded the highest at 71 cases,” said S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, the State has 811 positive case patients who are in isolation at designated hospitals and their condition are stable and 6 patients are in ICU.

“Despite rise in cases Karnataka has done well in bed occupancy rate at 6.09 per cent and State’s mortality rate is 2.8 per cent,” said Suresh Kumar.

Districts

With 149 new cases reported are from the districts: Mandya – 71 cases, Davangere – 22, Kalaburgi – 13, Shivamogga – 10, Bengaluru Urban – 6, Chikamagaluru, Bagalokote – 5 cases each, Udupi, Uttara Kannada – 4 cases, Hassan – 3, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Gadag, Bidar, Raichur – 1 case each.

Patient No-1185, 61 years male patient, resident of Ballari, diagnosed as SARI with travel history to Bengaluru, known case of IHD with recent history of cardiac surgery. Died on May 19 at designated hospital, Ballari. Tested positive for Covid-19.

Another patient No-1291, 65 years male patient, resident of Vijayapura, known case of HTN, DM, and IHD was brought dead on May 18 to designated hospital, Vijayapura. Tested positive for Covid-19.

A resident of Bengaluru, Patient No-1364, 54 years male patient, with known case of IHD, was admitted to private hospital, Bengaluru and died on May 18. Tested positive for Covid-19.

Hotels

In an another development, office bearers of Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants Association met the Chief Minister and urged him that they plan to shut down restaurants’ deliveries business if they are not given permission to operate dine-in section in hotels.

It is said the Chief minister has sought three days to make a decision. For the next three days, hotels will continue their parcel services and wait for the chief minister to consult the Central government and announce its decision.