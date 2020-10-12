LIC donates 1,000 raincoats to Mumbai police

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
LIC of India, Western Zone, has contributed 1,000 raincoats to Mumbai Police in a ceremony at the Office of the DCP (Admin), Crawford Market. The raincoats were presented by C Vikas Rao, Zonal Manager, Western Zone, LIC to Ambika, DCP (Admin.) Mumbai Police, in the presence of Saroja Choudhari, Regional Manager (Corporate Communications), LIC, West Zone, as a token of appreciation of the service being rendered by Mumbai Police.
LIC has in the past been associated with Mumbai Police through donation of police shelter booth at the Gateway of India, and traffic barricades. During the function, Rao thanked the Mumbai Police Force for the unswerving devotion to duty displayed by them, and stated that WZ, LIC is proud of the fact that 35,643 policies of Mumbai Police are being serviced by LIC in the western zone.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...