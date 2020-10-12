LIC donates 1,000 raincoats to Mumbai police

LIC of India, Western Zone, has contributed 1,000 raincoats to Mumbai Police in a ceremony at the Office of the DCP (Admin), Crawford Market. The raincoats were presented by C Vikas Rao, Zonal Manager, Western Zone, LIC to Ambika, DCP (Admin.) Mumbai Police, in the presence of Saroja Choudhari, Regional Manager (Corporate Communications), LIC, West Zone, as a token of appreciation of the service being rendered by Mumbai Police.

LIC has in the past been associated with Mumbai Police through donation of police shelter booth at the Gateway of India, and traffic barricades. During the function, Rao thanked the Mumbai Police Force for the unswerving devotion to duty displayed by them, and stated that WZ, LIC is proud of the fact that 35,643 policies of Mumbai Police are being serviced by LIC in the western zone.