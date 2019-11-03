Devendra Fadnavis is hopeful of resolving deadlock with Shiv Sena

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the deadlock in government formation would be resolved soon, even as Shiv Sena leaders reiterated that the next Chief Minister of the State would be from their party.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has ruled out any possibility of Sharad Pawar becoming the consensus candidate for the post of CM.

Also read: BJP proposes new formula to break deadlock with Shiv Sena

Ten days after the Assembly election results, the picture of new government formation is not clear. “I feel it (deadlock) will be resolved soon. Everybody wants to work for the benefit of the State. Farmers are in a huge trouble in Maharashtra,” said CM Fadnavis speaking to reporters in the Vidarbha region.

He added, “In this situation, the new government must be formed as soon as possible because the caretaker government has some or other limitations while making decisions. Whatever decisions are possible are being taken by the caretaker government. So considering the benefit of the State, I hope that the government shall be formed as soon as possible.”

Also read: Shiv Sena never stopped talks, will adhere to coalition dharma: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabhba MP Sanjay Raut today said that Shiv Sena CM would take oath at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. He added that Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray has almost made up his mind on government formation.

Is Sharad Pawar in the race to become CM?

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s political circles were abuzz with talks of Sharad Pawar taking the reins as the CM and Shiv Sena leader Adiyta Thackary as deputy CM.

However, NCP leader Ajit Pawar denied any such possibility, while speaking to reporters in Mumbai. When asked about Sanjay Raut contacting him about new government formation, Ajit Pawar said that he had received the Shiv Sena leader’s message and he was going to call him.

Aslo read: Sharad Pawar open to exploring all options

BJP and Shiv Sena are adamant on their respective stands. BJP is not ready to accept Sena’s demand for post of CM for two and a half years, while Sena says that BJP was betraying Sena by stepping back on the promise it had made before elections.