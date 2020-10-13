Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches 84 per cent

The number of corona-free patients in Maharashtra have reached about 13 lakh, and the recovery rate of patients in the state has reached 84 per cent. For the second day in a row on Tuesday, the number of people cured of the infection was double of those who were infected, said State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope.

On Tuesday, 8,522 new patients were found while 15,356 patients were cured and went home. The number of corona patients undergoing treatment in the state has also come down to 2.05 lakh, Tope said.

Out of 77.62 lakh samples sent till date to the pathology labs, 15.43 lakh samples have been reported positive (19.89 per cent). There are 23.37 lakh people in the home quarantine in the state and 25,857 people are in the institutional quarantine facilities. Today, 187 deaths have been reported in the state due to Covid infection. The death rate in the state is currently 2.64 per cent.

According to the statistics issued under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Public Health Department, Pune district has the largest number of cases at 40,733, followed by Thane at 31,527. In Mumbai, the cases are 24,019.