Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lead a high-level delegation to Hyderabad to promote the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 conference on October 17. The conclave will be held in Bhubhaneshwar from November 30 to December 4 and is organised in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Minister for Industries Pratap Keshari Deb, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, and Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman of Start-Up Odisha are part of the delegation.

The delegation would present investment opportunities to the investors in Telangana.

Also read Naveen Patnaik meets industrialists in Mumbai, invites them to Odisha business conclave

The Hyderabad roadshow will be the third after Mumbai and Bengaluru. “We are going to focus on sectors like IT, IT-enabled services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, textiles, datacentres and renewable energy. The delegation will hold a one-on-one government-to-business meetings on Monday,” a statement said.

