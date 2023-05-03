Seeking votes for BJP in the name of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Karnataka to vote for BJP to make India the third largest economy in the world.

Addressing an election rally at Mulky near Mangaluru on Wednesday, he said India became the fifth-largest economy in the world overtaking the UK, which ruled India for around 250 years.

Stating that this achievement would not have been possible without the support of the people of the country, he said Karnataka can play an important role in becoming the third largest economy in the world. To achieve this, there is a need for the people of Karnataka to elect a BJP government in the state, he said.

Focussing on the BJP’s plans to make Karnataka the number one Indian state, he said stress will be given on strengthening the modern infrastructure and to make the state a manufacturing super power.

Modi said that Karnataka is strengthening the start-up revolution of the country. Youths from common families of the state are now becoming the wealth and value creators, he said. People of Karnataka are doing some good work in the space sector also, he added.

Modi’s appeal

On the need for a ‘double-engine’ government, he said the BJP government has gone beyond fulfilling basic necessities. Highlighting the steps taken for women empowerment, he said of the 11 crore beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, three crore are women.

Stating that the Congress has betrayed the fishermen of the state, he said the BJP government at the Centre set up a separate Fisheries Ministry for the welfare of the sector.

The inland fisheries output was around 60 lakh tonnes from independence until 2014. He said the output has crossed over 120 lakh tonnes after BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

The BJP government in Karnataka has implemented schemes to enable credit for fishermen under farmer loan schemes and to provide better facilities to them.

Stating that the ‘reverse gear’ Congress government takes back cases against anti-national elements and also releases them from jail, he said it takes even support from such elements during elections. While the whole nation supports the soldiers and armed forces of the country, the Congress insults them. Congress helps to rescue those who spread terrorism, he said.

In his appeal to the first-time voters of Karnataka, he said they will not only decide their own future but also the future of the entire of Karnataka with their votes. They should not let the Congress come to power if they want to live a life of liberty and stability, he added.

