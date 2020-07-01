Mumbai’s Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav celebrations cancelled amid Covid-19

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
For the first time in the history of Mumbai’s Lalbaughcha Raja, the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided to cancel the Ganeshotsav celebrations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Mandal has decided to celebrate “Arrogya Utsav” instead of its 11-day Ganeshotsav festivities in wake of the pandemic.
A blood and plasma donation camp will be set up at the venue which will be overlooked by The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), according to a Mumbai Mirror report.
The Mandal will also donate ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s relief fund and will also facilitate the families of police personnel who have lost their lives on duty due to Covid-19, the report said.
Normally, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol is around 15-feet. The Mandal is likely to place a 3-4 feet Ganesh idol for puja and other ceremonies according to a Times Now report.
Lalbaugcha Raja has been holding Ganesh festivities for 86 years now and is one of the most visited Mandals in the city. Ganeshotsav celebrations will commence on August 22.
The decision follows similar decisions by other Ganesh Mandals who have decided to go for low-key celebrations avoiding large festivities given the rushing number of Covid-19 cases in the State.
Maharashtra has confirmed over 1.7 lakh Covid-19 cases so far with Mumbai accounting for over 77,000 cases as per reports.
