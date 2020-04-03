National Health Authority, Uber join hands to provide dedicated transport service to Covid-19 healthcare workers

The National Health Authority has announced its partnership with Uber India to provide safe, reliable and efficient transport for India’s frontline healthcare workers engaged in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Uber will initially facilitate the provision of 150 cars free of cost to support medical facilities in New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Patna through its recently launched UberMedic service. All UberMedic cars supplied to NHA will be equipped with roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing the driver’s seat, thereby acting as a protective barrier between the rider and driver.

The pilot scheme meets the Prime Minister’s goal of practicing social distancing even within the confines of an UberMedic car. Additionally, each UberMedic car will be disinfected after every ride to ensure the highest possible safety and hygiene standards in line with government guidelines.

Indu Bhushan, CEO, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and National Health Authority, said, “The partnership with Uber in this hour of need is a much needed initiative to extend necessary support to the healthcare workers who are leading this fight against COVID-19. Limited mobility options had made it difficult for frontline workers to travel to their workplaces which is the hospital. This initiative will further strengthen India’s