No achievements in 4 years of Modi govt: Left

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The Left today claimed that the BJP government has nothing to show for its four years at the centre except “failures and rhetoric” and should be ousted from power.
The CPI (M) alleged that these four years had seen an “unprecedented assault” on India’s social fabric and the livelihood of the people.
The future of the country and the people can only be safeguarded and improved with the ouster of this government, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.
“These four years have seen an unprecedented assault on India as a country and the livelihood of our people. There has been a four-pronged attack that continued to intensify by the day during these four years,” he said.
This includes “aggressive pursuit of neo-liberal economic reforms ruining the lives of a vast majority of our people, sharpening communal polarisation leading to ruptures that is tearing asunder the social fabric of our country and an all-round attack on parliamentary democracy and constitutional authorities and institutions”, the CPI (M) leader said.
Besides, this assault also has completely “surrendered India’s independent foreign policy and our sovereignty to the dictates of US imperialism”, he alleged.
These four put together constitute the most serious of assaults on both the country and the people, Yechury claimed.
CPI leader D Raja alleged that the BJP-RSS combine had unleashed “fascism, fear and intimidation”, with people living in fear and insecurity and their constitutional and democratic rights under attack.
“The BJP Government has remained in office for four years and there is no other achievement. It is full of failures. All we got is rhetoric in these years,” he said.
The CPI leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised ‘Achche din’ and ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and gave calls for ‘Make in India’ and ‘Start-Up India’, which turned out to be mere rhetoric.
“All this rhetoric and there is nothing to celebrate and term as achievements,” he said, adding that Modi has “not even respected his own promises as he failed to provide two crore jobs every year and the Indian youth are facing a gloomy and uncertain future“.
“There are attacks on Dalits and minorities, besides women and children. The RSS and the Sangh Parivar outfits are polarising people on communal lines.
“What we witness today is a situation where people live in fear and citizens do not feel secure. The Constitutional and democratic rights of citizens are under attack and this we consider as a threat of fascism, which the BJP-RSS combine is unleashing,” he said.
Raja urged the people to unite to dislodge the BJP from power.
The CPI leader claimed the industrial sector has not shown any progress and millions of people have lost their jobs in the unorganised sector due to the economic policies of this government.
The agriculture sector, he said, is in “deep crisis” and while Modi talks of doubling farm income by 2022, farmers are in fact committing suicide.
“It is has been nothing but ‘corporates ka saath, corporates ka vikas’, because those people who have benefited and amassed wealth during the last four years are none but the businessmen like Nirav Modi, who have looted the country,” Raja alleged.
