Clinical research organisation Parexel and Partex have announced a collaboration to leverage artificial intelligence-driven solutions to accelerate drug discovery and development for biopharmaceutical customers worldwide and de-risk the assets in their portfolios.

Parexel’s global expertise across Phase I to IV clinical development combined with data-to-drugs platform Partex’s big data and AI capabilities is expected to advance the efforts of drug developers working to understand the probability of clinical success of assets in their portfolio and recommend other disease indications for which their assets may be clinically viable, a note on the development said.

“One of the biggest and most complex challenges in drug development is anticipating the investigational therapies that will be safe and effective treatment options,” said Jamie Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Parexel. “Our innovative alliance with Partex helps to address this challenge by bringing to the forefront those assets with the strongest probability of clinical success, in turn enabling customers to focus their time and resources where it is most beneficial to patients.”

Clinical trial execution by the Partex group of companies will be managed by Parexel as the preferred CRO provider.

Partex’s AI capabilities will accelerate the delivery of safe and effective therapies to patients worldwide, ultimately transforming the biopharmaceutical landscape, said Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj, Chief Executive Officer, Partex.