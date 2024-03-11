Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 112 National Highway (NH) projects spread across the country, including the Dwarka Expressway, worth over ₹1 lakh crore at Gurugram.

Also read: Bharat Highways InvIT to raise ₹2,500 crore in IPO

The projects include development works from Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in South India, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in North India, West Bengal and Bihar in East India and Maharashtra, Punjab as well as Rajasthan in West India.

Expressing happiness on dedicating the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, PM Modi said that this will change the travel experience between Delhi and Haryana forever and ‘will shift gear not just in the vehicles but also in the lives of the people of the region’.

In order to help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway.

The 19 km long Haryana section of the eight lane expressway has been built at a cost of around ₹4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.

“Initiatives like this have helped in pulling 25 crore Indians out of poverty in the last 10 years and India has become the fifth largest global economy. This rapid infrastructure construction work in the country will make India the third largest economic power in the world,” Modi said.

Other major projects inaugurated by Modi include the 9.6 km long six lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi.

Three packages of Lucknow Ring Road was developed at a cost of about ₹4,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about ₹2,950 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around ₹3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh.

The major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include 14 packages of Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Expressway worth ₹14,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. Besides, six packages of Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur section of NH-748A worth ₹8,000 crore in Karnataka and three packages of Shamli-Ambala Highway worth ₹4,900 crore in Haryana.

Also read: Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority to be set up to implement road development projects

Emphasising the change of speed in implementation of projects, the Prime Minister said that in less than three months of 2024, projects worth more than ₹10 lakh crore have been either dedicated to the nation or the foundation stone has been laid for them.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit