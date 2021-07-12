Post-Covid syndrome seen in 40% of patients, says AIG study

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Are you recuperating from Covid-19 but suffer from insomnia, fatigue, depression or any other health problem? Then it’s time to visit your doctor. According to a latest survey, about 40 per cent of Covid-19 patients are susceptible to Post-Covid syndrome, a condition where they develop some health problem after recovering from the viral infection.
“We found that abuse of steroids, particularly in those who were prescribed the drugs though they were not on oxygen support, is a major reason for people developing Post-Covid syndrome,” said D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology. “We found that only one-third of respondents (Covid patients) required oxygen support, while two-thirds of them were put on steroids,” he said.
The hospital has conducted a survey to find out the impact of Covid on patients who have recovered from the infection. As many as 2,000 people took part in the survey. The findings of the survey are to be published in an international health journal.
Going by the official figures, about 1.5-2 crore patients (of the 4 crore patients) would have developed complications after they recovered from the infection.
The symptoms that they developed range from fatigue, depression to insomnia. “It can lead to heart problems, stroke, lung fibroids, liver problems, renal issues and black fungus. When you develop one or more symptoms, you should consult your doctor,” he said.
“About 90 per cent of the people with Post-Covid syndrome can be treated as outpatients. But they should get a doctor’s advice,” he said.
The post-Covid complications are categorised as short term (within the first one month), medium term (1-3 months) and longer term (24 weeks).
The AIG has set up an exclusive unit at its Gachibowli facility here to treat patients with Post-Covid syndrome. “We have set up a multidisciplinary team to evaluate the symptoms and advise a treatment plan,” he said.
