Premier Explosives bags Israeli order for warheads

Premier Explosives Limited has announced that it has received an order from Israel Aerospace Industries Limited (IAI) for the manufacture and supply of Warheads. The deal is valued at $ 134,935.

This is the first order received by Premier Explosives for warheads and will be executed from the company’s new production facility at Katepally, Telangana. Ordered items are expected to be delivered within 12 months, TV Chowdary, Deputy Managing Director, informed BSE.