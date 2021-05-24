Production hit in 2 oxygen plants in Karnataka, buffer stocks help

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Production in two oxygen plants in Ballari was hit following a break down leading to shortage of at least 220 tonnes.
These two oxygen plants are owned by Air Water and Praxair. Munish Moudgil, the officer-in-charge of Oxygen supplies in Karnataka said the oxygen supply is likely to stabilise only by Wednesday morning. Therefore for the next two days, there is likely to be a reduction of 20 percent supply per day to all districts.
He said “In light of disruption the following action needs to be taken. Expect and prepare for a 20 per cent reduction in supplies to all re-fillers on Monday and Tuesday. With this situation, inform all hospitals. Expenditure of oxygen be optimised. Plan your oxygen stocks and buffer stock usage now and use buffer stock, if the situation requires. State Helpline and I am available 24x7 for all possible support and guidance,” he added.
Karnataka gets 850 tonnes of oxygen daily. The usage peaked on Saturday at 885.61 tonnes, but average daily consumption is around 837.9 tonnes.
Moudgil, further preparing the district and BBMP said “We have the issue due to tripping of plants. But we have done our best to minimise the impact by creating buffer stocks and everyone is in complete coordination for handling the situation. There is no need for anyone to panic.”
He said “Now Central government has enhanced allotment to Karnataka to 1,200 tonnes. It is likely to be effective in a day or two (after May 25). However, a good part of it is allotted from Maharashtra. Lifting that isn’t going to be easy.”
