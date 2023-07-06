Innovative proposals to enhance indigenisation content in domestic defence manufacturing, more collaboration of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) with other research bodies, performance audit and bringing more efficiency in the functioning Ministry of Defence (MoD) emerged in a ‘Chintan Shivir’ chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

The top-level churning comes days after a similar Chintan Shivir, headed by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, was organised to thrash out issues that needed redressal and those were put up for the consideration and nod of Rajnath Singh. Even the DRDO had also organised an ‘Anusandhan (research) Chintan Shivir’.

Six sessions

The Defence Minister sat through the day-long deliberations, which were spread over six sessions, covering important issues pertaining to the Department of Defence (DoD), Department of Defence Production (DDP), MoD (Finance), Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) and Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), said the MoD in an official statement.

Presentations were made by each department which were followed by frank and free exchange of ideas, as per the MoD. Post shivir, the Minister said: “Had extensive discussions during the day-long ‘MoD Chintan Shivir’ today. Several important issues pertaining to strengthening India’s Defence capabilities and the welfare of our ex-servicemen were discussed. I have directed all the concerned departments to prepare a time bound action plan and make a presentation on the Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days”.

Future roadmap

The organisations have been tasked to prepare a presentation on the future roadmap.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane, Secretary (Ex Servicemen Welfare) Shri Vijoy Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat and other civil and military officials of the Ministry from all ranks attended the meeting.

The Centre has directed all the Ministers to hold such shivir for review of the functioning of their individual Ministries and departments.

