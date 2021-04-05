RDIF inks 6th pact for its Covid vaccine in India

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
In its sixth alliance with an Indian company, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said that Panacea Biotec will make 100 million doses of Sputnik V annually.
The agreement on the Russian Covdd-19 vaccine comes even as expectations are high that Sputnik V’s approval in India could be sooner.
Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF said that Panacea Biotec sites would “help facilitate global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF”. Till date 59 countries have registered for Sputnik V globally, with a total population of over 1.5 billion people, the RDIF said.
At present, RDIF has an agreement with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories involving local trials on the vaccine. Since then, it inked production deals with Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Strides and Virchow. The word doing the rounds is that talks are on with Serum Institute as well, though neither side has confirmed this.
With an efficacy of 91.6 per cent, the vaccine is based on a proven platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots, it explained.
Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF-CEO said, “Vaccine partnerships are the only way to overcome the pandemic. The world continues its fight against coronavirus and we see a growing interest in Sputnik V vaccine as it is one of the best vaccines available. Cooperation with Panacea Biotec is an important step to produce the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners around the world.”
Panacea Managing Director Dr Rajesh Jain said, their vaccine manufacturing and distribution expertise will help scale-up Sputnik V supplies. The vaccine would be made at Panacea’s “internationally accredited facilities complying to strict GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and prequalified by WHO,”it added.
Interestingly, Panacea had tied-up with United States-based Refana Inc last year to take forward a Covid-19 vaccine candidate through an equally partnered joint-venture in Ireland. Panacea’s promoters hold 74 percent stake in the company and Serum’s Adar Poonawalla holds over 5 percent.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...