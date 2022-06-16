Rural ICU major CIPACA becomes pan-India player with UP expansion 

CIPACA, a leading rural ICU care provider, has become a pan-India player with its entry into Uttar Pradesh. It has partnered with Ananta Hospital at Basti to operate a 24x7 emergency and ICU services.

Uttar Pradesh will be the sixth state in India and first in North for CIPACA to establish and manage ICU operations to serve the rural areas.

As the demand for critical care services grows manifold, especially after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ananta Hospital, a leading 50-bedded multi-speciality hospital at Basti, seeks to provide affordable and quality ICU care to rural people. Though there are about 60 small and medium hospitals in the region, not even one offers ICU care. For any emergency care, the patients have to travel either to Gorakhpur, about 70 km from Basti or Lucknow, about 200 km. Hence, Ananta hospital has partnered with CIPACA for setting up and managing ICU operations.

“We have been planning for ICU operations for some time, but a dearth of trained and qualified medical professionals were posing challenges. This is where CIPACA makes a huge difference. We have observed the work of CIPACA’s ICU operations, their ability to provide trained staff and success in managing & running ICU operations. We are delighted to partner with CIPACA, which has been recognised as the Best Quality Rural ICU care provider at the national level, to manage the day-to-day ICU operations,” said Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, Founder & Managing Director, Ananta Hospital.

“The small and medium-sized hospitals, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, face challenges to provide ‘ICU services’ to their patients and end up referring them to the nearby cities during emergencies, which is the biggest hurdle for their growth to move to the next level.,” said Raja Amarnath, Managing Director of CIPACA.

Affordable pricing

An ICU bed may cost an average of ₹70,000-₹1 lakh per day in corporate hospitals in metro and big cities, while in tier 2 towns, the cost is estimated at ₹40,000-₹60,000. CIPACA enables their partnering hospitals in small towns to charge a minimal ₹10,000-₹20,000 per day for a patient requiring ventilator care. Thus, emergency patients not only get affordable and quality ICU care, but also avoid travelling to far away cities, thereby saving considerably.

CIPACA’s business model enables ICU operations of hospitals financially viable, thereby improving their overall revenue.