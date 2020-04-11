State CMs request PM Modi for financial support, agree on lockdown extension

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
The Chief Ministers, cutting across party lines, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide more financial assistance to the States fight Covid 19. The Chief Ministers belonging to Opposition-ruled States urged the Centre to expand the limit of fiscal deficit to five per cent from the present three per cent under the FRBM Act. They also questioned the direction of the Centre to corporates that contributions to Chief Minister’s relief fund will not come under the Corporate Social Responsibility structure.
Puducherry Chief Minister and Congress leader V Narayanasamy told reporters after the meeting that the focal point of the Chief Ministers’ views was that, firstly, the people have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown. “The State Governments do not have sufficient funds, because business establishments have been closed, industries have been closed and all the economic activities are in a standstill. Except the agriculture sector, all other activities have become standstill and the states are not having sufficient funds. Therefore, what the Centre is going to do for supporting the state Governments financially?” he said.
He said the Chief Ministers also expressed concern about the economy of the country. “Apart from that the organised labour, unorganised labour, the agriculture labour, the construction workers, migrant labours, the small shop owners, the people who are running MSMEs, industries, what kind of package the Government is going to do for them? Especially the MGNREGA workers, who lost their jobs, their livelihood, how to help them? Most of the Chief Ministers except some of the BJP Chief Ministers, who have been telling the Prime Minister that he is doing a good job. The main issue is of the livelihood of the people for which they wanted answer from the Prime Minister,” Narayanasamy said.
On the issue of migrant labourers, he said it will be difficult for the industries to keep them if the lockdown is extended. “The industries are not having the capacity to keep them there and provide them shelter. More over, the migrant workers want to go to their home states. Provision has to be made in this regard,” he said.
The Chief Ministers asked the Centre for sufficient funds and moratorium of six months from paying the dues owed to Centre. “The Government of India should extend three per cent FRBM to five per cent, most of the Chief Ministers have said and they also said the essential supplies are not coming from various parts of the states, as it has been blocked. There should be a mechanism for the purpose of essential supplies to all the states. The producing states should be allowed to send it to their receiving ones,” he said.
He said Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee urged the Centre to stop the Governors and Lieutenant Governors from playing politics during a crisis. “They are trying to interfere in the administration of the Government and it has become a menace for doing the Coronavirus work by the Chief Ministers in various states and they told the Prime Minister to control those Lieutenant Governors and Governors, who should not interfere in their day-to-day administration,” he said.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
Steep rate cut by RBI, falling bond prices and fund outflows make them vulnerable
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...