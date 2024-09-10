Concerns continue to persist over initiation of mining operations at KIOCL’s ₹1,500 crore Devadari iron ore project in Bellary district of Karnataka. Clearances have been halted by the Congress-run State government citing environmental concerns. Meanwhile, Union Steel Minister, HD Kumaraswamy, told businessline that talks have been initiated with the State government for requisite clearance.

Around June 23, the Congress government in Karnataka directed officials to stop transfer of forest land in Bellary’s Sandur taluk to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL), a CPSE under the Steel Ministry, for mining operations, amid protests from environmentalists. The withdrawal of permission was initiated just days after Kumaraswamy signed the file, his first project as Union Minister, to operationalise the project.

“I am taking personal interest; we are talking to the State government (for resumption of the project),” Kumaraswamy told businessline.

Change in land use pattern

In January 2017, the then Karnataka State government issued a notification reserving 470.40 hectares (Ha) in Devadari Range, Sandur Taluk, Bellary district for Iron Ore and Manganese Ore in favour of KIOCL Ltd. A modified mining plan was necessitated due to change in land use pattern because of reduction in mining lease area during forest clearance. Approval was for 388 Ha. The project involves setting up a 2 MTPA captive iron ore mine and a beneficiation plant of 2 MTPA capacity.

A 50-year mining lease was previously executed for Devadari which is expected to generate 30 mt of ore during the lease period. The CPSE, does not have an operational captive ore mine since 2006.

“Commencement of development and production at Devadari iron ore mine is scheduled to start by December 1, 2024 as per dashboard timeline,” the company has said in its annual report for FY24.

‘Difference of opinion’

“There is some difference of opinion between the Karnataka State government and the company (KIOCL). It will be resolved soon. The issue actually is with some previous mining activities carried out at Kudremukh, and not Bellary. We are working on it,” Kumaraswamy added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government sources refuted charges of any political conspiracy in its decision to halt the transfer of 401 hectares of forest land to KIOCL in the Devadri forest in Sandur for mining. According to the State government, about 1 lakh trees are likely to be cut if the mining operations are to go ahead impacting ‘soil stability, and may lead to flooding in future.’‘ They also pointed to KIOCL’s alleged poor ‘track record at Kudremukh.’

In June this year, at a meeting chaired by Karnataka’s Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Eshwar Khandre, the State government had expressed concern about the proposed mining operations. Subsequently, Khandre had written to the Centre on behalf of the State government highlighting the State’s concerns.

(With inputs from Bengaluru Bureau)