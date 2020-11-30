Storage firm SafeStorage comes to Chennai, Pune

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
SafeStorage, a leading storage solution provider, has launched its operations in Chennai (at Vaanagaram) and Pune (at Wagholi) with both facilities having 10,000 sq ft of space. The company has over 3.2 lakh sq ft of space spread across over 30 warehouses.
SafeStorage is a one-stop destination for all self-storage needs that can be used. If one is travelling, renovating the house, running out of space or looking for self-storage space on rental for households and automobiles, SafeStorage can be used.
The items are packed at the customer’s house, picked up from doorstep, stored in warehouse with an extremely diligent tagging process and delivered back to the customer when required. All the warehouses are secure with stringent security processes and CCTV cameras to ensure safety of goods, says a company press release.
Due to the lockdown and Work from Home scenario for a foreseeable future, self-storage facilities have seen a significant rise in demand; as people have moved out of their rented apartments back to their native places. The numbers enquiries have also seen a big surge.
M Ramesh Babu, CEO & Co-Founder, SafeStorage, said, “We started in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with IT professionals being our main target audience. After we received great response, our research indicated that Chennai and Pune are the other top two markets where there is demand for self-storage facilities. Our aim is to be present across nine cities in India by end of 2021. As a part of our growth strategy, we will also be venturing into the packers and movers business by early next year,” he said.
