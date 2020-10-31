Tamil Nadu adjudged the second best governed State

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Tamil Nadu has been adjudged the second best governed State in the country after Kerala. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are ranked third and fourth respectively (in large State category) in terms of governance, according to the Public Affairs Index-2020 released by the Public Affairs Centre in Bengaluru on Friday.
The annual report released on Friday by the Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Kasturirangan ranked the States based on governance and performance-based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development.
Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar were at the bottom of the ranking.
In the small State category, Goa was ranked first followed by Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh taking the second and third spots.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami commenting on the ranking in a tweet said, the State has been rated as one of the best governed states in India. “This is a result of our unwavering effort and commitment to the development of the State. Let us continue to work together, and work harder, to keep our State the best governed one in India.”
Hari K Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council hailed the State government for achieving the second best-governed State in the country. The governance performance which has been analysed in the context of sustainable development defined by equity, growth, and sustainability is another milestone in the sustainable development path of the State, he said in a release.
Thiagarajan recalled that during the pandemic situation, Tamil Nadu has signed MoUs worth of more than Rs.40,000 crore with many International and National companies. He also highlighted that the investments expected to create more than 70,000 direct jobs across the State.
He also highlighted the State Government’s continuous and concerted efforts of industrial promotion and creation of a positive investment climate even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
