Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates 500-bed multi-specialty hospital in Vellore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated Naruvi Hospitals, a ₹600-crore multi-specialty hospital in Vellore on Friday. The Chief Minister inaugurated the hospital through video-conferencing from the Secretariat in the presence of the Health Minister, C Vijayabaskar; and GV Sampath, the Chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, according to a statement.
The 500-bed hospital has been built through a technical collaboration with ‘Henry Ford Health System’, a leading healthcare provider in the US. An agreement was signed in September 2016 to set up the hospital in Vellore. The super-specialties being offered include a wide array such as cardiology, endocrinology, medical gastro-enterology and liver diseases. The multi-specialty hospital will provide job opportunities for more than 1,000 doctors and other support staff in phases.
The establishment of Naruvi Hospitals is expected to give a boost to quality healthcare delivery in Vellore, which presently has just one big hospital – Christian Medical College that is popularly known as CMC.
Naruvi Hospitals also expects to attract and serve the thousands of people who go to big cities like Chennai for treatment.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...