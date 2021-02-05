Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates 500-bed multi-specialty hospital in Vellore

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated Naruvi Hospitals, a ₹600-crore multi-specialty hospital in Vellore on Friday. The Chief Minister inaugurated the hospital through video-conferencing from the Secretariat in the presence of the Health Minister, C Vijayabaskar; and GV Sampath, the Chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, according to a statement.

The 500-bed hospital has been built through a technical collaboration with ‘Henry Ford Health System’, a leading healthcare provider in the US. An agreement was signed in September 2016 to set up the hospital in Vellore. The super-specialties being offered include a wide array such as cardiology, endocrinology, medical gastro-enterology and liver diseases. The multi-specialty hospital will provide job opportunities for more than 1,000 doctors and other support staff in phases.

The establishment of Naruvi Hospitals is expected to give a boost to quality healthcare delivery in Vellore, which presently has just one big hospital – Christian Medical College that is popularly known as CMC.

Naruvi Hospitals also expects to attract and serve the thousands of people who go to big cities like Chennai for treatment.