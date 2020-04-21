Tamil Nadu hire goods owners appeal for financial assistance

The Tamil Nadu Hire Goods Owners Association (TNHGOA) has requested the State government for financial assistance for its members, whom, it says, have been left without income due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

TNHGOA State President S Palanisamy has, in an appeal to Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, said the association’s members, many of whom are small, marginal and daily-wage earners, have been rendered jobless because of the Covid-19-induced lockdown. A number of them are not in a position to have even one meal a day, he said.

Due to cancellation of conferences, government functions, temple festivals, weddings and other celebrations, millions of workers — direct and indirect — are worried about their survival. The government should extend some concession to such people/companies by way of credit waiver, financial aid and tax incentives, he added.