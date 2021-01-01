Tamil Nadu reports 921 new Covid-19 cases

There was an additional 921 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,18,935.

However, after 1,029 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,380.

There were 13 deaths registered and 67,151 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 252 cases. In all the other 36 districts, the infection number was less than 100, according to data released by the State Health ministry.