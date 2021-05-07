Telangana says no to lockdown, extends night curfew

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
The Telangana Government has extended the night curfew for one more week till 5 am on May 15.
The Government has restricted the number of people that can attend a social gathering. It caps the number of people that can attend a wedding at 100 and 20 for funerals and last rites.
It has prohibited all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural gatherings.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who returned from his farm house after completing treatment for Covid-19 infection on Thursday, asserted that the State was not going impose lockdown. Reviewing the Covid situation in the State, he said imposition of lockdown would be detrimental to the economy.
With a large number of patients coming into Hyderabad seeking treatment for Covid-19 infection, the State asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the availability of oxygen to 500 tonnes a day from the present cap of 440 tonnes.
He wanted the Centre to increase the supply of anti-viral injection Remdesivir to 25,000 vials from 4,900 and hike allocation of vaccine doses to enable administration of 2-2.5 lakh doses a day.
“The State has so far received only 50 lakh doses,” the Chief Minister said.
Meanwhile, the number of daily recoveries have overtook the daily new infections, increasing the recovery rate for the first time in weeks. On Thursday, the State reported 5,892 new cases, while the number of recoveries stood at 9,122.
As many as 46 patients have died due to the viral infection. On Thursday, it tested only 76,000 samples as against one lakh a day in early April.
It administered only 80,000 doses of vaccine on Thursday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 50 lakh.
