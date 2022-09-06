The Daily Dose: September 06, 2022

#Revenge shopping: This year people are expecting a lot of revenge shopping, after a two-year lull because of Covid-19. Market players are trying to make it as lucrative for the sellers as well as the customers, says the report quoting an expert.

#FTA and LDC benefits: The proposed India-Bangladesh Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is likely to feature prominently in talks between the two countries as Dhaka may see Least Developed Country benefits end by 2026 and possibly lose duty-free, quota-free benefits extended to it by Delhi under the South Asia Free Trade Agreement (SAFTA).

The UN General Assembly, last year, took note of the endorsement by the Economic and Social Council of the recommendation that Bangladesh, Lao Republic and Nepal, be graduated out of LDC category. It, however, decided to give a five-year preparatory period, till November 2026, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

#Pandemic helped OTT: “We started the conversation in 2018 and then by the time Tamil Rockerz came about, it was 2019. Then we had the Covid-19 pandemic. But, actually, the pandemic really helped the OTT space and it became an advantage for us,” the article says, quoting an AVM executive.

#Fine dining is back: With dine-in witnessing strong resurgence, the expansion plans of restaurant chains are back on track. The industry, which was hit hard during the past two years due to the pandemic, has been witnessing a wave of “revenge consumption” in the past few months, enabling them to plan aggressive expansion.

#Change of guard: Out-going Chancellor Rishi Sunak says of his time in office: “The job that I’ve had, to have been chancellor at a time of enormous difficulty for our country and I am proud of my record as chancellor, helping safeguard our economy through the biggest [pandemic] shock it experienced in something like 300 years,” he told the BBC.