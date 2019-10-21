TSRTC strike enters 17th day

The 17-day-old strike by TSRTC employees intensified today with the launch of a sit-in with families in front of bus depots on Monday. It also took a political twist too with the opposition Cong (I) call to a massive protest and gherao of the Chief Minister office in Hyderabad raised tensions on Monday.

The State government swung into action quickly taking several Cong (I) leaders Revanth Reddy, Jagga Reddy into preventive custody and some others K Vishweshwar Reddy, former MP into house arrest to prevent meet the challenge, Consequently, the main areas around Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s, spacious office got choked with traffic chaos.

The Strike by the more than 50,000-strong State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered the third week. The matter is being addressed by the High Court and K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly asked officials to look into the entire issue and impact after a review on Sunday.

On Monday, the crucial polling in the Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll engaged most of the political parties and the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS), which wants to win with a thumping majority, while a determined opposition, especially the Cong(I), which is contesting wants to retain the seat. Bypoll was necessiated following the resignation of Uttam Kumar Reddy, the State Cong(I) Chief after his election to the Lok Sabha.

In the High Court today, three more petitions were filed. Schools too reopened after an extended Dusshera holidays following the Government decision to extend in view of the bus strike.

Meanwhile, the Cab drivers who went on a day strike on Saturday in solidarity with the Bandh call given by the RTC employees, gave up their plans for an indefinite strike.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the TSRTC which held a meeting with different political parties and people’s organisations announced and agitational programmes in varied forms for October 21-27.

The Telangana High Court had on Friday directed the RTC and the employees to sit across the negotiating table and settle all their disputes before October 28. The Court also said the September salary of the employees should be paid by Monday.

The JAC leaders have also met the Governor, Tamilisai Soundarajan and represented their version.

The TSRTC JAC convenor E Ashwathama Reddy told reporters on Sunday that a sit-in by RTC workers and their families would be organised on Monday, in front of all bus depots in Telangana. The protest programmes would include meeting temporary drivers and conductors to garner their support.

On October 23 to meet people’s representatives and next day a ‘deeksha’ by women conductors in front of all depots, and on October 25 resort to road blockade, according a JAC leader