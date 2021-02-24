Two police officers suspended and 5 persons arrested

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Following the Chikkaballapur quarry blast on Monday, five people were arrested and two police officers have been suspended for dereliction of duty.
The State home department said five people and one of the owners of the quarry have been arrested, while the other is absconding. They have been charged for illegal handling of explosives.
While action on the police officers is for their failure to take action against quarry owners and employees previously, despite several complaints.
On Monday night, the blast at a quarry in Hirenagaveli village in Chikkaballapur district killed six people.
As per the preliminary investigation, the police had come to know that the explosives were stored in a place near the quarry. After the raid, the owners instructed the workers to dispose them off in the nearby forest.
According to the statement made by the driver, who had survived the blast, and experts who inspected the blast area, the workers lit a campfire to dispose off the explosives.
Meanwhile, district-in-charge and Health Minister K Sudhakar said the government has no intention to protect the culprits in the Hirenagavalli blast incident. Several suspects have been arrested in the case including the owners of the company and a CID investigation has been ordered.
“Despite these, some people are trying give it political colour and indulging in character assassination. It is very unbecoming for those in responsible positions to try to fish in troubled waters,” he charged.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...