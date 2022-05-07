‘Use latest tech for faster infra development at the border to match the Chinese’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to use the latest technology to speed up infrastructure development at the border to match the Chinese.

Addressing the BRO on its 63rd Raising Day in New Delhi, the minister assured the organisation of the government’s support in its endeavour and recalled the recent announcement of increasing capital budget by 40 percent to ₹3,500 crore.

Singh's advocacy comes on the backdrop of the continued stand off with China on eastern Ladakh. Apart from the infra push, India has enhanced its deployment of troops and armaments to counter any threat from the Chinese, who have recently started constructing a bridge across Pangong Lake in the forward region of Ladakh.

“The Chinese presence has increased in the Northern sector in the recent past. Due to their proficiency in construction in the mountainous areas, they manage to reach different places very quickly. The BRO must continue to work in parallel and focus on increasing their capability with full use of technology,” said Singh in his virtual address to all ranks of the BRO .

Junior Defence minister Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Director General of Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry and other senior officials of BRO were present on the occasion to celebrate the raising day.

Singh, who earlier appreciated the performance of the organisation during the just held Army Commanders' Conference, lauded the BRO for what he called opening new doors of security and prosperity in the areas where it is undertaking a project.

“Infrastructure development in border areas is an indicator of the government’s unwavering commitment to build a strong, secure and self-reliant ‘New India’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” Singh said.

In his address, Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry encouraged his personnel to complete certain critical tunnel and airfield construction projects as early as possible.

In 2021-22, a total of 102 infrastructure projects—87 bridges and 15 roads—were completed by the BRO which was the maximum output in a single year. This included construction of world’s longest highway, Atal tunnel, in Rohtang, and world's highest motorable road over Umling La in Eastern Ladakh. For the first time in the history of the BRO, women officers were given the command of units, with three road construction companies (RCCs) being currently commanded by them.