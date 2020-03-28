Wine shops remain closed during lockdown period: Telangana govt

With a fake notification on reopening of wine shops on Sunday doing rounds in social media, the Telangana Government has denied the rumours and asserted that wine shops will remain closed during the lockdown period.

The fake notification claimed that wine shops in Telangana will open from 2.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. “This is a fake order. The Prohibition and Excise Department has not issued any such orders,” the Director of the Department has said in a notification on Sunday evening.

“We have lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Station against the mischief mongers. We will take strict action against those responsible for the circulation of the fake order,” he said.