National

Wine shops remain closed during lockdown period: Telangana govt

K V Kurmanath | Updated on March 28, 2020 Published on March 28, 2020

State government denies rumours on reopening

With a fake notification on reopening of wine shops on Sunday doing rounds in social media, the Telangana Government has denied the rumours and asserted that wine shops will remain closed during the lockdown period.

The fake notification claimed that wine shops in Telangana will open from 2.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. “This is a fake order. The Prohibition and Excise Department has not issued any such orders,” the Director of the Department has said in a notification on Sunday evening.

“We have lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Station against the mischief mongers. We will take strict action against those responsible for the circulation of the fake order,” he said.

Published on March 28, 2020
malts and wines
coronavirus
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
AP to distribute free rice and dal in three phases from March 29