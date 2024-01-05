Indian Navy’s elite marine commandos on Friday launched an operation from a mission-deployed warship to rescue Indian crew of a cargo ship hijacked by Somalian pirates in the north of Arabian Sea.

“The Indian Navy marine commandos MARCOS present on the mission-deployed warship have managed to get on to the MV Lila Norfolk and commenced the sanitisation operation,” updated the Navy spokesperson. About 10 to 15 Indian crew members are on board the Norfolk.

INS Chennai

INS Chennai was diverted from her anti-piracy patrol. It intercepted the Liberia flagged bulk carrier at 3.15 am on Friday and kept it under continuous surveillance using maritime patrol aircraft, predator MQ9B drone, and integral helos and finally launched the operation for getting rid of the pirates, said the Indian Navy.

The vessel had sent a message on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) portal, indicating boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel in the evening of Thursday. “Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy launched an MPA and has diverted INS Chennai deployed for Maritime Security Operations to assist the vessel,” the spokesperson stated.

The Indian Navy said its aircraft overflew the vessel on early morning of Friday and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the safety of the crew. Naval warship and aircraft continues to render assistance in coordination with other agencies and maritime forces in the area.

No claims yet

No one has claimed responsibility for the hijack but it’s believed that Somalian pirates who are active in that maritime region are behind it.

The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping in the region along with international partners and friendly foreign countries, it said. The latest attempt has added to concern of shipping through that maritime region, which is already at risk due to attacks carried out by Yemen-based and Iran-baced Houthi rebels.

On December 14, the Indian Navy had responded to similar hijacking attempts by Somalian pirates to take Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen from the Arabian Sea to Puntland, the breakaway region of Somalia. It diverted its patrol aircraft and a warship to assist the distressed platform which however, did not have any Indian crew.