Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate TiECon Kerala on Dec 17

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari   -  PTI

Over 1,000 delegates to attend the conference on entrepreneurship to be held virtually

The ninth edition of TiEcon Kerala 2020, the largest conference on entrepreneurship with over 1,000 delegates, will be held on December 17, 18 and 19 on a virtual platform. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Small & Medium Enterprises will inaugurate the meet on December 17.

TiECon is organised by TiE Kerala. TiECON will instill confidence and provide guidance to practicing entrepreneurs, start-ups, prospective entrepreneurs and professionals to catalyse growth in their respective fields, said Ajit Moopan, President TiEKerala.

TiEcon Kerala 2020 will feature more than 40 speakers from across the globe and more than 50 prominent investors and fund houses. Grand keynotes by international icons, mentoring Master classes, start-up showcases and curated networking are the highlights of the conference.

Unicorn founders, investors and icons such as Todd Boyman of Hungry Planet Foods (Plant-based meat), Nicolas Brussan of BlaBlaCar (ride-sharing), Harsh Jain of Dream11, Jeremy Crane of Yellow Door Energy, Shan Kadavil of Fresh2Home, Rajan Anandan, MD of Sequoia Capital, Sanjay Mehta of 100X VC and Innovation Thinker Kausthubh Dhargalkar will speak on Unicorn journeys, Fund-raising and Innovation.

The online registration for the virtual event has begun. Log on to https://tieconkerala.org

