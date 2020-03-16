News

Number of coronavirus cases rises to 114: Health Ministry

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 16, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 with one new case each in Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, Health Ministry officials said on Monday.

The number includes 13 people who have been discharged after they recovered and two fatalities, they said.

The eastern state of Odisha has reported its first case.

Till morning, the number of coronavirus cases in the country was 110, the officials said.

coronavirus
