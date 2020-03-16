ISIS coronavirus advisory to followers has Twitterati in splits

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
As the novel coronavirus pandemic spreads across the world, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has advised its members to take precautions, especially while venturing into Europe. ISIS has also launched an awareness drive to inform terrorists about the coronavirus.
The ISIS newsletter ‘al-Naba’ has urged its followers to maintain their faith in God and follow the "Shari’a directives to deal with epidemics." The advisory asks followers to “wear masks, practice self-quarantine, and flee from sick persons like one would flee a lion,” the Sunday Times reported.
According to a translation of the advisory published by Britain-based IS expert Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi in a blog, followers have been asked to have faith in God to protect them from all diseases.
The advisory also noted "the obligation of taking up the causes of protection from illnesses and avoiding them," added the Times report.
The advisory was widely circulated on Twitter and triggered a flood of reactions, including dark humour over ISIS’ comments on the deadly virus that has claimed over 5,000 lives across the world.
A Pakistani user tweeted (Sabah Alam): “PM #ImranKhan should learn something from #ISIS & he should address the nation about the #CoronavirusOutbreak. ISIS is behaving more sensibly thn (sic) our PM.”
While another user (AnetteSchultner) from Germany wrote: “German mainstream press won't print that. The Germans would otherwise start to wonder whether #ISIS is more caring for its terrorists than Chancellor Merkel for German citizens.”
A user (Kev J Foster) tweeted: “I’m surprised #ISIS hasn’t claimed responsibility for #coronavirus deaths.”
Another tweet (by RichKJr) read: “Not even terrorists are allowed to go to Europe now.”
