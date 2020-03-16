ISIS coronavirus advisory to followers has Twitterati in splits

As the novel coronavirus pandemic spreads across the world, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has advised its members to take precautions, especially while venturing into Europe. ISIS has also launched an awareness drive to inform terrorists about the coronavirus.

The ISIS newsletter ‘al-Naba’ has urged its followers to maintain their faith in God and follow the "Shari’a directives to deal with epidemics." The advisory asks followers to “wear masks, practice self-quarantine, and flee from sick persons like one would flee a lion,” the Sunday Times reported.

According to a translation of the advisory published by Britain-based IS expert Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi in a blog, followers have been asked to have faith in God to protect them from all diseases.

The advisory also noted "the obligation of taking up the causes of protection from illnesses and avoiding them," added the Times report.

The advisory was widely circulated on Twitter and triggered a flood of reactions, including dark humour over ISIS’ comments on the deadly virus that has claimed over 5,000 lives across the world.

