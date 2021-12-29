Over 4.86 cr ITRs filed for FY21 so far, nearly 19 lakh filed on Dec 28

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
Over 4.86 crore Income Tax Returns for 2020-21 fiscal have been filed so far including over 18.89 lakh ITRs filed on December 28 alone, the I-T department said on Wednesday.
The department has already extended the deadline for individual taxpayers to file income tax returns by five months till December 31, 2021.
"A total of 4,86,34,306 #ITRs have been filed upto 28.12.2021 including 18,89,057 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself," the department tweeted giving details of ITRs filed for Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal year).
This includes over 2.57 crore ITR-1, over 1.23 crore ITR-4, over 43 lakh ITR-2 and over 53 lakh ITR-3 being filed till December 28.
ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to ₹50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest etc).
ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to ₹50 lakh and having income from business and profession.
ITR-2 is filed by people having income from residential property, ITR-3 is filed by people having income as profits from business/profession.
For 2019-20 fiscal, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.
