Peaceful assembly of lakhs marks 202nd anniversary of Koregaon-Bhima war

Nurturing da Vincis in the workplace
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
Amidst heavy police bandobast, lakhs of Dalit activists from all over Maharashtra thronged Koregaon-Bhima to mark the 202nd anniversary of the historic Koregaon-Bhima war. No untoward incident was reported.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar, Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale paid their respects to warriors who fought against the Peshwas.
Right wing activists and Dalits clashed in 2018 during the 200th anniversary of the war, which led to violence and later resulted in the arrest of activists Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves for allegedly inciting violence. The police claimed that ‘Urban Naxals’ had played a role in instigating the violence. Prakash Ambedkar speaking to reporters today said that the new government in Maharashtra had provided police bandobast and facilitated peaceful organisation of the event.
In 2018, one person was killed and several injured in the violence. He alleged that cases filed by the Pune police against the intellectuals were “fraud’ and there was no point in the chargesheets which will be filed against activists.
Every year lakhs conglomerate at Koregaon-Bhima village on January 1 near Pune to pay respect to Mahar soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the war in 1818. Heavy police security was deployed and internet connection in the locality was suspended for the entire day.
The Koregaon-Bhima war was fought between Peshwas and British troop at Koregaon on the banks of the Bhima River on January 1, 1818. Maharas (dominant Dalit community in Maharashtra) who saw Peshwas as oppressors fought valiantly for the British. For the Hindu rightwing it was end of the Hindu rule in India, while Dalits, and a section of Marathas, consider it as the end of “Brahminical oppression”.
The British constructed an obelisk as a war memorial, and BR Ambedkar visited the place on January 1, 1927. Since then celebrations are conducted every year.
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
The country’s electric mobility mission is moving gingerly. Big plans have been laid out but it is time to ...
Where forest cover is concerned, India has set itself a target that needs a much higher rate of afforestation ...
These funds invest in stocks that are part of the Nifty 50, in the same proportion
Here is a list of the top 10 performers from some of the main equity fund categories.
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...