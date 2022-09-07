Polavaram project will continue only after damage assessment, says AP Minister

There could be further delay in works of Polavaram project as the construction of the Earth cum Rock fill (ECR) dam cannot be taken up until damage to the diaphragm wall is assessed, Ambati Rambabu, Minister for Water Resources, Government of Andhra Pradesh said in a press conference held in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Rambabu said that the State government was of the view that the diaphragm was damaged and National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) has taken up the study in this regard. The Corporation did not specify any time to submit its report, he said.

Political battle

The issue of Polavaram dam and its completion has been snowballed into a political battle with the ruling YSRCP government and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Opposition, blaming each other for the delay.

The Minister alleged that the TDP government was responsible for the damage caused to the diaphragm wall.

He also found fault with the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and Central Water Commission (CWC) for allowing the then State government led by TDP to go ahead with its lopsided plans to construct the diaphragm wall even before the cofferdam was constructed.