Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I is emerging as the new king of Kollywood. The magnum opus, which hit worldwide screens on September 30, is smashing one record after another by sitting firmly on the box office throne even 25 days after its release.

The historical drama, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular Tamil literary novel by the same name, became the first-ever Tamil film to gross over ₹200 crore at Tamil Nadu box-office. It also became the highest-grossing film in the US box office. The film also dethroned Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Part One-Shiva and Kamal Hassan’s Vikram to emerge as the third-highest grossing Indian film in 2022. KGF-2 and RRR being the top grossers in 2022.

The period drama, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and others, is now looking to cross ₹500 crore in worldwide box-office collections.

Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, on Tuesday, tweeted that Ponniyin Selvan I is closing in on ₹500-crore revenue. Last week, Lyca Productions, which bankrolled Mani Madras Talkies, said the film has already crossed ₹450 crore.

“History in the making..#PS1 hits a staggering ₹450+ crores at the box office. Thank you for all the love and support!” the production house said.

Industry experts attribute the film’s success to positive word of mouth promotion and strong following to Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel, which is attracting a huge set of Ponniyin Selvan book lovers and family audiences to cinemas, both in India and abroad.

According to September 2022 India Box Office Report by Ormax Media, Ponniyin Selvan I and Brahmastra have made September the third-best month of 2022 for the Indian box office.

“With both PSI and Brahmastra surpassing ₹300 crore gross collections, September 2022 becomes the third month of the year to cross the ₹1,000 crore gross mark at the India box office. The two films are now at no 3 and 4 on the list of highest grossers of 2022, behind KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR,” the report noted.

On its 25th day, the film still continues to dominate a large number of screens in Tamil Nadu despite two Diwali releases — Karthi’s Sardar and Siva Karthikeyan’s Prince and stiff competition from a host of regional and Hollywood movies — including Kantara (Kannada); Black Adam (Hollywood); Ram Setu and Thank God (Bollywood).