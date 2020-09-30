Power Ministry sets ₹98,000 crore revenue target for NTPC this fiscal

NTPC Ltd has been given a capacity expansion investment target of ₹21,000 crore and a revenue target of ₹98,000 crore under its annual memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Power. This goal is to be attained this fiscal (FY21).

The public sector undertaking was given a capital expenditure target of ₹20,000 crore in the MoU for FY20.

NTPC reported a standalone revenue of ₹92,179.56 crore in FY20. And, on a consolidated basis, the NTPC Group reported a revenue of ₹1,02,533.05 crore.

An official statement said that the key targets for FY21 under excellent category also include 340 billion units of electricity generation and 15 million tonnes of coal production.

The coal production target for this fiscal is a steep increase from the MoU target for FY20. Last fiscal, NTPC was supposed to generate 310 billion units of electricity and attain 10.4 million tonnes of coal production.

The signing of this MoU was delayed by a few months this year due to the Covid pandemic. The MoU for FY20 was signed in May 2019.

