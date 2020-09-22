NTPC invites industries to set up manufacturing facilities within power plant premises

NTPC Ltd has sought interest from energy-intensive industries for setting up manufacturing facilities within power plant premises.

“The move will enable creation of industrial parks within power plants with unique advantages including readily available power supply, water supply and connectivity,” an official statement said.

The proposal invites Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and other companies to set up energy-intensive manufacturing plants such as bulk chemicals — ammonia, urea, chloralkali, gypsum and gypsum products — geopolymer, cooling & heating solutions, aluminium, mineral processing (ceramics, tiles, pottery, brick, glass etc.), metallurgical and metal industries (foundries, forging, alloys, heat treatment, steel re-rolling, etc.) in the industrial parks on a pilot basis.

The project sites being considered are in the NTPC Thermal Power plants at Solapur (Maharashtra), Kudgi (Karnataka) and Gadarwara (Madhya Pradesh).

“NTPC’s power plants across the country have evolved into economic centres with robust infrastructure systems in place. Capitalising on the economic ecosystem developed over a period of time, NTPC is exploring ideas to improve utilisation of land within its plant locations for enhancing economic activity and further contributing to economic growth of the country,” the statement said.

“The initiative will create industrial parks within the power plants which, besides offering unique advantage of reliable electricity supply at competitive prices, will provide slew of other benefits of readily available infrastructural services like adequate water supply, accessibility through road and rail network, robust connectivity with internet lease lines, accessibility to township, medical facilities and local market along with various testing facilities which will be co-opted on need basis. As part of the plan, NTPC will enter into a separate agreement with prospective entities for allotment of spaces,” the statement added.

NTPC has a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW spread across 70 power stations. This comprises 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary & JV power stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, of which 5 GW comprises renewable energy.