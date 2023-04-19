India has been witnessing a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases with majority of the infections being reported across eight states-Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, it was pointed out at a high level meeting chaired by PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

A detailed analysis of active cases within these eight States were presented and it was highlighted that approximately 92 per cent of the cases are under home isolation.

It was also informed at the meeting that State governments have already been advised to take steps for procurement of requisite Covid vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers at their end, without any prior approvals from Union Ministry of Health.

Private hospitals may also directly procure such vaccines from the manufacturer.

Also read: Covid moving towards endemic stage in India: Health Ministry official

Further, the sudden increase in the positivity was also highlighted along with status of tests being conducted in the country, a statement from the PMO said.

On Wednesday, India reported 10,542 fresh infections, with a daily positivity rate of 4.39 per cent. with there being 27 deaths on a 24 hour basis. While there were six deaths from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, four were from Chattisgarh, three from Karnataka, two each from Himachal and Rajasthan; and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Kerala.

The presentation, made by the Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, also provided an overview of the genome sequencing of different variants since January 2023.

Preparedness status

Further, the expenditure of Covid-19 vaccination programme and budget provisions for drugs and vaccine raw materials were also reviewed during the meeting.

The meeting also focussed on the status of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaign in the country and the key necessary steps as a response to recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Other senior bureaucrats who attended the meeting included Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary; Dr. Vinod Paul, Member NITI Aayog; T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary; Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare; S. Aparna, Secretary Pharmaceuticals; Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Civil Aviation; Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH; Rajiv Bahl, Secretary DHR and DG ICMR; Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary Biotechnology and Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting;

Mishra also maintained that for managing localized surges it is essential that sufficient health infrastructure should be available at sub-district level. And the same may be ensured in consultation with States.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit