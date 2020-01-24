A premium co-working space launched in Kochi

Innerspace Co-working, a premium workspace provider, launched operations in Kochi on Friday. It offers a contemporary and collaborative personal workspace with a quick and hassle-free set-up to corporate firms, start-ups and freelancers, said Innerspace.

Centrally located and within walking distance from the metro and railway stations, the facility has the capacity to house 100 professionals, it said. The fully-furnished and air-conditioned facility offers car parking, meeting rooms, video-conferencing, high-speed Wi-Fi, support services, storage facilities, breakout areas and a coffee bar.

“We follow a unique approach that is different from the current working ecosystem in Kochi and Kerala. The facility is designed by maintaining global standards, applying our deep knowledge of the local markets and understanding needs of the customers,” said Faizal Eledath, the company’s co-founder.

Innerspace Coworking offers a range of memberships – from daily passes to tailored yearly offerings.

According to Coworking Resources, the number of co-working spaces worldwide is projected to reach 26,000 by 2022, an increase of 42 per cent from 2019.