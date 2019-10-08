Real Estate

Axis RERA Fund invests ₹65 crore in Adarsh Developers promoted project

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on October 08, 2019 Published on October 08, 2019

Axis RERA Opportunities Fund-I (Axis RERA Fund) has signed a deal to invest ₹65 crore with Bengaluru-based Adarsh Developers.

This is the second in line after its first investment of ₹60 crore with Akshaya Developers for their project Orlando in Chennai.

The proposed affordable residential project, being developed off Sarjapur Road, in Halnayakahalli, south-east Bengaluru, is situated close to a number of IT parks and SEZs. Construction is expected to be spread across two phases with 600 plus units in the ticket sizes ranging from ₹30 lakh to ₹47 lakh.

Balaji Rao, Managing Partner – Real Estate, Axis AMC, said, “We are excited entering the Bengaluru market through this deal. Adarsh is a trusted and renowned brand and going forward, we see a symbiotic relationship between Axis and Adarsh.”

BM Jayeshankar, Chairman, Adarsh Developers, said, “We start this relationship with Axis AMC and confident of taking this relationship to the new heights in the coming years.”

