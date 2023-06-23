Following the successful launch and progress in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, tech-enabled new-age home-building company BuildNext aims to deliver over 10,000 homes every year.

The Kochi headquartered company now plans to expand operations in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and other parts of the country. It plans to set up virtual reality-enabled experience centres in all major towns across the country in the next few years, covering over 10 lakh population.

“We plan to expand aggressively with a hub and spoke model. In 2023, BuildNext would also start pursuing opportunities to collaborate with developers. We have set up an ambitious target of delivering 10,000 homes every year in the next 7-8 years. We offer homes that are a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality, designed to provide both beauty and comfort,” said V Gopikrishnan, Co-Founder and CEO, BuildNext.

“So far, we have successfully delivered over 100 homes, and completed designs for over 200 homes, with over 350 homes currently being designed across various cities in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana. Now, we are looking for expansion to other locations including Chennai, Warangal, and Pune in 2023,” said Finaz Naha, Co-Founder and COO, BuildNext.

Also read Real estate players ramp up launch pipeline to meet sales targets

Last year in July, BuildNext raised $3.5 million (around ₹28 crore) in funding led by Pidilite Industries’ wholly-owned subsidiary – Madhumala Ventures. The company has been utilising the latest round of funding to further expand its R&D capabilities and upgrade its experience centers.

Also read: Grade A office space in top six cities seen at 1 billion square feet by 2030