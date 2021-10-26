Chennai-based Athulya plans to double its bed count to 500 in eight months

Athulya, a Chennai-based premium assisted living and healthcare service provider, is planning to double its bed count to 500 in the next eight months amid growing demand and changing perception about assisted living centres since the onset of the pandemic.

Currently, Athulya Assisted Living has 250-bed facilities spread across four locations in Chennai. Krishna Kavya J, Director - Marketing, said that senior living community will double its bed count to 500 in the next eight months besides foraying into Bengaluru and Hyderabad markets with additional 500 beds in the next two years.

Kavya said the concept of assisted senior living is not to be confused with an old age home or a retirement community.

“Senior living homes are where real estate players sell space to create a community for elders to stay right after retirement. Those communities will have a common kitchen, pantry and dining hall etc,” Kavya said, adding, “but what was missing there is the care part. Because when you go above 75-80 years, you would want assistance. That part was missing in those communities so that’s why we started Athulya,”

Athulya follows a rental model where elderly citizens can stay from one month to till their life time. The premium senior living home offers personalised medical care, nutritious food, wellness programmes and physical activities to enable its residents to stay healthy and active.

Athulya’s average monthly package ranges from ₹55,000-65,000 which includes food, laundry, basic clinical care. Residents can add on nursing care, physiotherapy and other specialised services based on their requirement.

“About 80 per cent of our clients would come in for assisted living. We also have a concept called skill nursing, where somebody who is discharged from hospital but could not go home can come here for recuperative or step-down care,” Kavya said.

In future, Athulya is also planning to get into palliative care and focus more on memory care for clients with dementia and Alzheimer.