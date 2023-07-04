The Brigade Group turned a net profit of ₹63 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 compared with a loss of ₹11.63 crore a year earlier. In residential sales, it recorded a 35% increase to 6.3 million sq. ft in Q4 FY23. In an interview with businessline, its Managing Director Pavithra Shankar said that their outlook for office space is promising in India unlike the global market. Edited excerpts:

We also firmly believe that each market has its own set of relationships and inherent risks. So, we’ve taken the call that these are the markets that we want to play in. We also have the potential to expand our growth within these markets. It remains to be seen if we’d like to expand to the north, eg to Mumbai, NCR, or Pune. But currently, that’s not on our radar.

We have specifically picked these markets because we feel the dynamics in these markets make sense to us. They’re all driven by the IT sector, and white-collar jobs are extremely high. That seems to be the target demographic for us. Also, they’re not extremely high-end markets that help when an organisation like us is looking to scale.

People think if a company is present in all South Indian markets, it is not pan India. Each market has its own complexities and dynamics in customer preferences. So, I think it’s more about establishing that we can do business in multiple different cities, and not so much in which zone of the country.

You had said that the Brigade Group would remain in its local zones, such as Chennai, Chikmagalur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mangalore, and Mysore. Isn’t it yet time for your business to go national?

Q What are your expectations from the office space market? What kind of market share are you looking at in this segment?

We have about eight and a half million square feet of operational space. We still have about 1.25 million square feet of space to be leased out. A lot of those vacancies are in the SEZ space, which is a little more challenging than non-SEZ. But nevertheless, our team is able to make consistent progress and reduce that number QoQ.

Obviously, we would have liked it to be a little faster. But since there doesn’t seem to be any communication from the government on extending SEZ privileges, that has led to an overall slowness in that particular sector.

Our outlook for offices is that it has a lot of promise for India. There is not a lot of Grade A office space across the country but there is a lot of demand for that. If you look even globally, I think India is the only bright spot where people are physically coming back to the office, whether it is in a hybrid format or all days of the week. Office occupancy is actually increasing, whereas it is still in the doldrums across the Western world.