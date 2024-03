DRA Homes, a real estate developer in Chennai, has announced its foray into commercial development.

It has emerged as the highest bidder and signed a 99-year lease agreement with the Rail Land Development Authority for a prime 1.06 acre plot located at Egmore.

The company plans to invest ₹150 crore in developing a A-grade office complex, says a release.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit