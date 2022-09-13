Kohinoor Group, CBRE join hands for commercial real estate project

Pune-based real estate firm Kohinoor Group signed up with CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investments, for their commercial project Kohinoor World Towers, AAA-grade office space in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The sign-off event took place on Tuesday at Kohinoor World Towers in the presence of Prasanth Gopinath, Director Commercial (BU) Kohinoor Group, Anuj Dhody Executive Director–Head Pune Operations and Col. Sanjeev Sehgal, Senior Director, Head FM and Property Management—Pune Region, CBRE South Asia.

On the association with CBRE, Prasanth Gopinath, said: “As per Kohinoor Group’s vision plan, we will have 7 million sq. ft portfolio by 2027 for our commercial business unit. Such developments of size and scale must be managed by a team who understands and have managed the best global standards. In this process we are delighted to partner with CBRE Property Management to provide enhanced user experience, tenant engagement, innovation, best practices, asset life cycle, post Covid precautions for the Kohinoor World Towers clientele.”

He added that technology will be at the forefront of this partnership wherein we could leverage the strengths of both CBRE and Kohinoor to get Kohinoor World Towers to be managed with the best standards.

Anuj Dhody added, “The PCMC area has always boasted of one of the best infrastructures in the city. The local corporation has done outstanding work for the city’s infrastructure development and has stayed ahead of the curve”

Col. Sanjeev Sehgal said: “KWT is one of the accomplished names that add to CBRE’s property management portfolio in the PCMC area. Our partnership represents two best-known professional brands with world-class offerings and exceptional services. We are confident that the partnership will surely delight all stakeholders”.