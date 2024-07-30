Macrotech Developers reported a net profit of ₹480 crore in the June quarter, up 186 per cent on year, while revenue rose 76 per cent to ₹2,850 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation came in at ₹960 crore, more than double from a year ago.

The company, which sells properties under the brand name ‘Lodha,’ saw bookings of ₹4,030 crore in the quarter, up 20 per cent on year, while collections rose 12 per cent at ₹2,690 crore.

Saying that the June quarter saw the best pre-sales ever, MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha said the “icing on the cake” was that the pre-sales have come alongside a robust EBITDA margin of 33 per cent.

“ Delivery of strong pre-sales from diverse portfolio of projects with strong margins showcases the predictability and consistency of our business model,” he said. With pre-sales of ₹1,000 crore in Pune, the company was set to be the largest player in the city in the next few years.

During the quarter, the company added three more projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune with a gross development value of ₹11,100 crore and had already achieved more than 50 per cent of its business development guidance for the full year.

The company’s net debt was at ₹4,320 crore at the end of the quarter.