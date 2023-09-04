Out of the total ₹6,143.60 crore allocated for eight Smart Cities in Maharashtra, ₹5,760.55 crore (94%) have been utilised for various projects.

Among the ongoing initiatives in Maharashtra’s Smart Cities, there are a total of 318 projects in progress of which 245 projects (77 per cent) have already been completed. The remaining 73 projects are at various stages of implementation, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs data.

These projects encompass 24x7 water supply, smart metering, laying of utility ducts, construction of e-toilets, deployment of robotic scavengers, lake rejuvenation, etc. Aurangabad, Kalyan-Dombivali, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Solapur, and Thane were chosen to be developed as Smart Cities under the Union government’s scheme.

The Smart Cities Mission was initiated by the Government of India on June 25, 2015. Through four competitive rounds held from January 2016 to June 2018, a total of 100 Smart Cities were selected for development.

